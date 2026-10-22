Loom for AWS < 1.6.1 - Unauthenticated Super-Admin Access CVE-2026-103956
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/awslabs/loom/security/advisories/GHSA-vgmj-998f-r8mphttps://aws.amazon.com/security/security-bulletins/2026-124-aws/https://github.com/awslabs/loom/releases/tag/v1.6.1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-103956
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- amazon
- Product
- loom-for-aws
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.