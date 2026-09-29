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Magento - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-75650

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/magento/apsb26-146.htmlhttps://sansec.io/research/stylesmuggler-0dayhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-75650
Codename
StyleSmuggler
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Sep 7, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
E-commerce Platform
Vendor
Adobe
Product
Magento / Adobe Commerce

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