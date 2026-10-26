mcp-chrome-bridge (hangwin/mcp-chrome) <= 1.0.31 - CORS Origin Bypass (CSWSH) CVE-2026-102878
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/hangwin/mcp-chrome/issues/384https://github.com/hangwin/mcp-chrome/pull/383https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/mcp-chrome-bridge-through-1.0.31-cors-origin-bypasshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-102878
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- hangwin
- Product
- mcp-chrome-bridge
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