Metabase - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2026-72898
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-72898https://github.com/metabase/metabase/security/advisories/GHSA-vwf4-m7j8-wcjfhttps://securityonline.info/metabase-sql-injection-zero-day-exploited/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Aug 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Data instrumentation, visualization, and querying
- Vendor
- Metabase
- Product
- Metabase
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