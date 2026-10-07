Microsoft Exchange Server - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-62911
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2026-62911https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-62911https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/exchange/new-features/build-numbers-and-release-dates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microsoft
- Product
- exchange_server
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