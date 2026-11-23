Microsoft Exchange Server - Stored XSS CVE-2026-42897
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2026-42897https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/blog/exchange/addressing-exchange-server-may-2026-vulnerability-cve-2026-42897/4518498https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/blog/exchange/released-june-2026-exchange-server-security-updates/4524491https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/exchange/new-features/build-numbers-and-release-dateshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-42897
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microsoft
- Product
- exchange_server
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.