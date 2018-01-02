Microsoft HTTP.sys RCE Vulnerability (MS15-034) - Active Check CVE-2015-1635
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/ms15-034-vulnerability-in-http-sys-could-allow-remote-code-execution-april-14-2015-e8755c1e-c5a8-fa75-c7b1-32087b127850https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/security-updates/SecurityBulletins/2015/ms15-034http://pastebin.com/ypURDPc4https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 14, 2015
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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