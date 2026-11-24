Microsoft Remote Desktop Gateway Exposed
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/openspecs/windows_protocols/ms-tsgu/4675ba6f-dc46-4018-93a7-a2e30879b50bhttps://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/openspecs/windows_protocols/ms-tsgu/6ea45086-c98d-4d5a-ac8c-fb0decc5d2c1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microsoft
- Product
- Not available
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