Microsoft SharePoint Server - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-53770
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-53770https://msrc.microsoft.com/blog/2025/07/customer-guidance-for-sharepoint-vulnerability-cve-2025-53770/https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2025-53770
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 19, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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