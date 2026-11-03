MLflow 3.10.0-3.16.1 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-116690
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/security/advisories/GHSA-m65p-9j7q-6w33https://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/pull/25870https://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/commit/81730a2ce4ebcd60d5d18f68c96f422ad7e30772https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116690
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mlflow
- Product
- mlflow
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