MLflow <3.17.0 - Unauthenticated SSRF via Third-Party (TruLens) Scorer CVE-2026-115886
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/security/advisories/GHSA-2wqp-q3c6-ccj5https://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/commit/bac30b4148c4f40045b4d4db07ae60ab3838803fhttps://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/pull/25890https://github.com/mlflow/mlflow/releases/tag/v3.17.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-115886
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mlflow
- Product
- mlflow
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