monailabel - Directory Traversal CVE-2026-133968
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Project-MONAI/MONAILabel/security/advisories/GHSA-qc22-rmgc-vg94https://github.com/Project-MONAI/MONAILabel/pull/1915https://github.com/LLCForge/CVE-2026-133968https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-133968
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- monai
- Product
- monailabel
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