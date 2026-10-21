MountDev AI MCP Connector <= 1.6.1 - Unauthenticated Admin OAuth Token Exposure CVE-2026-15015
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/les-k/wp-secure-mcphttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/mountdev-ai-mcp-connector/tags/1.6.0/includes/class-oauth-controller.php#L370https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-15015https://www.rapid7.com/db/vulnerabilities/cve-2026-15015/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- developer-developer-developer
- Product
- mountdev-ai-mcp-connector
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