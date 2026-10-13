N-able N-central - Pre-Authentication Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-86218
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-86218https://me.n-able.com/s/security-advisory/aArVy0000002Ld3KAE/cve202686218-preauthentication-remote-code-executionhttps://www.huntress.com/blog/n-able-vulnerability-exploitation
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Sep 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Remote Monitoring and Management
- Vendor
- N-able
- Product
- N-central
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