n8n < 1.123.22 - Unauthenticated Expression Injection via Form Node CVE-2026-27493
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/n8n-io/n8n/security/advisories/GHSA-75g8-rv7v-32f7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-27493https://github.com/n8n-io/n8n/commit/562d867483e871b0f1e31776252e23bd721df75b
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 25, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- n8n
- Product
- n8n
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