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n8n - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-21858

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://thehackernews.com/2026/01/critical-n8n-vulnerability-cvss-100.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-21858
Codename
Ni8mare
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jan 8, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Workflow Automation
Vendor
n8n
Product
n8n

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