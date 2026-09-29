n8n - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-21858
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://thehackernews.com/2026/01/critical-n8n-vulnerability-cvss-100.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-21858
- Codename
- Ni8mare
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jan 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Workflow Automation
- Vendor
- n8n
- Product
- n8n
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