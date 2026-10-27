NEX-Forms Express WP Form Builder < 9.2.3 - Unauthenticated Stored XSS CVE-2026-10525
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-10525https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/d1e191e6-ff5b-4cb8-9b12-8ae73cf0d2f0/https://wordpress.org/plugins/nex-forms-express-wp-form-builder/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- basix
- Product
- nex-forms-express-wp-form-builder
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