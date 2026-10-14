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Next4Biz CSM - Arbitrary File Read via DownloadFileHandler CVE-2026-6377

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://1dayexploit.com/blog/cve-2026-6377-next4biz-csm-path-traversal/https://github.com/1dayexploit/advisories/tree/main/advisories/cve-2026-6377-next4biz-csm-path-traversalhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-6377
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Sep 7, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
next4biz
Product
csm

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