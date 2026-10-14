Next4Biz CSM - Arbitrary File Read via DownloadFileHandler CVE-2026-6377
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://1dayexploit.com/blog/cve-2026-6377-next4biz-csm-path-traversal/https://github.com/1dayexploit/advisories/tree/main/advisories/cve-2026-6377-next4biz-csm-path-traversalhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-6377
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- next4biz
- Product
- csm
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.