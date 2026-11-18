nginx2root - nginx Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-123007
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nginx2root.com/https://xint.io/blog/nginx2root-remote-code-executionhttps://nginx.org/en/security_advisories.htmlhttps://my.f5.com/manage/s/article/K000163926https://my.f5.com/manage/s/article/K000163928https://my.f5.com/manage/s/article/K000163925https://my.f5.com/manage/s/article/K000163927https://my.f5.com/manage/s/article/K000163931https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-8955-1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-123007https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-123007
- Codename
- nginx2root
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- f5
- Product
- nginx
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.