Node.js - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-111497
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nodejs.org/en/blog/vulnerability/october-2026-security-releaseshttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-9v8h-qqgm-4m35https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-111497
- Codename
- node2shell
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Oct 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- JavaScript Runtime
- Vendor
- Node.js
- Product
- Node.js
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