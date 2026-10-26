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Node.js - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-111497

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nodejs.org/en/blog/vulnerability/october-2026-security-releaseshttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-9v8h-qqgm-4m35https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-111497
Codename
node2shell
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Oct 24, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
JavaScript Runtime
Vendor
Node.js
Product
Node.js

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