Nuxt < 4.6.3 - Private runtimeConfig Exposure via Dev Server CVE-2026-119199
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-648h-gw55-m2g7https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt/commit/12b58f9https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-119199
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nuxt
- Product
- nuxt
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