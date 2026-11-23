Obot <= 0.26.3 - Open Redirect via Tab Character in Sign-out Redirect CVE-2026-130765
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/obot-platform/obot/security/advisories/GHSA-cv8w-jqg2-jg55https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-130765
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- obot-platform
- Product
- obot
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