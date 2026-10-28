OpenEMR < 8.0.0 - MedEx Callback Unauthenticated Token Disclosure CVE-2026-24898
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/openemr/openemr/security/advisories/GHSA-qwff-3mw7-7rc7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-24898
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- open-emr
- Product
- openemr
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