OpenSSH musl - Authentication Bypass (CVE-2026-123158 - *sshole)
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- sshhole
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Nov 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Application
- Vendor
- OpenSSH
- Product
- OpenSSH Portable
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