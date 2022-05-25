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Oracle WebLogic - Local File Inclusion CVE-2022-21371

Severity
Not available
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpujan2022.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-21371https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50688
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jan 1, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Web server
Vendor
Oracle
Product
WebLogic

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