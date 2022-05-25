Oracle WebLogic - Local File Inclusion CVE-2022-21371
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpujan2022.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-21371https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50688
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 1, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web server
- Vendor
- Oracle
- Product
- WebLogic
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