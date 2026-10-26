Paisa < 0.7.8 - Unauthenticated Path Traversal CVE-2026-116067
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ananthakumaran/paisa/issues/420https://github.com/ananthakumaran/paisa/commit/035949351f7c0d0f90ecf767aa1e28b4d5a0ae31https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/paisa-before-0.7.8-path-traversal-via-editor-and-sheet-apihttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-116067
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 25, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ananthakumaran
- Product
- paisa
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