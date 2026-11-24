PDF Generator for WP <= 1.6.5 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Post PDF Disclosure via genpdf CVE-2026-100519
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/pdf-generator-for-wp/vulnerability/wordpress-pdf-generator-for-wordpress-plugin-1-6-5-sensitive-data-exposure-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-100519
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpswings
- Product
- pdf-generator-for-wp
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