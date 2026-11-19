PHP < 8.2.36, 8.3 < 8.3.37, 8.4 < 8.4.28, 8.5 < 8.5.13 - Session Deserialization Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-126714
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://depthfirst.com/phpaftershellhttps://depthfirst.com/research/phpaftershellhttps://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-126714https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-126714
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- php
- Product
- php
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