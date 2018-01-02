PHP 5.4.x < 5.4.16 DoS Vulnerability (Jun 2013) - Windows CVE-2013-4636
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.php.net/ChangeLog-5.phphttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/60728http://bugs.php.net/bug.php?id=64830http://www.security-database.com/detail.php?alert=CVE-2013-4636
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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