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PHPIPAM <v1.5.1 - Missing Authorization CVE-2023-0678

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/phpipam/phpipam/commit/1960bd24e8a55796da066237cf11272c44bb1cc4
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Feb 4, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
phpipam
Product
phpipam

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