PHPIPAM <v1.5.1 - Missing Authorization CVE-2023-0678
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 4, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- phpipam
- Product
- phpipam
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