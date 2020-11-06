phpLDAPadmin <= 1.2.2 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2012-0834CVE-2018-12689
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2012/02/02/9https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/44926/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 11, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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