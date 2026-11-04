PIAF-HMS ec.php - SQL Injection CVE-2026-54419
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-54419https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-54419https://github.com/claudiopizzillo/PIAF-HMS/blob/389d2633441b65ced1c104212cd62be2bfca21e5/ec.php#L57
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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