podinfo <= 6.11.2 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-43644
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-q23m-vm9r-5745https://github.com/Niccolo10/Security-Advisories/blob/main/CVE-2026-43644/cve-2026-43644.mdhttps://github.com/stefanprodan/podinfo/commit/cbebb20fd48588d36fc7ff3e874c128eb89692f4https://github.com/stefanprodan/podinfo/releases/tag/6.12.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-43644
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- stefanprodan
- Product
- podinfo
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