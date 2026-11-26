PraisonAI AgentOS < 1.7.3 - Missing Authentication CVE-2026-61426
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/MervinPraison/PraisonAI/security/advisories/GHSA-6wjp-v33h-5cvqhttps://github.com/MervinPraison/PraisonAI/commit/393de394087e3badc79acfec490323bcc99638bdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-61426
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- praison
- Product
- praisonai
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