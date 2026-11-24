PraisonAI Platform <= 0.1.4 - Hardcoded JWT Secret Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-57148
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/MervinPraison/PraisonAI/security/advisories/GHSA-f38v-77qj-h4jqhttps://github.com/MervinPraison/PraisonAI/security/advisories/GHSA-3qg8-5g3r-79v5https://github.com/MervinPraison/PraisonAI/commit/e0fb8e7dd1ee6759c18ed07f436c21dbd9c20747https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-57148
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- praison
- Product
- praisonai-platform
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