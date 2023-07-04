PrestaShop SmartBlog <4.0.6 - SQL Injection CVE-2021-37538
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blog.sorcery.ie/posts/smartblog_sqli/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-37538https://classydevs.com/free-modules/smartblog/https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 24, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- smartdatasoft
- Product
- smartblog
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