Product Filter by WBW <= 3.4.6 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-112866
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/woo-product-filter/vulnerability/wordpress-product-filter-by-wbw-plugin-3-4-6-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-112866
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- woobewoo
- Product
- woo-product-filter
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