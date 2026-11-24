Pulse Connect Secure 9.0R3 - 9.1R11.3 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2021-22893
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://kb.pulsesecure.net/articles/Pulse_Security_Advisories/SA44784https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-22893https://www.tenable.com/plugins/nessus/148847https://www.mandiant.com/resources/blog/suspected-apt-actors-leverage-bypass-techniques-pulse-secure-zero-day
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 23, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- pulsesecure
- Product
- pulse_connect_secure
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.