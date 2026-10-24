Quotes llama <= 3.1.5 - SQL Injection CVE-2026-56062
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-56062https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/quotes-llama/vulnerability/wordpress-quotes-llama-plugin-3-1-5-sql-injection-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- quotes-llama
- Product
- quotes_llama
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