REDCap >= 13.3.0 - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution via Survey Passthru CVE-2026-90817
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.securifera.com/blog/2026/09/27/survey-says-remote-code-execution-cve-2026-90817/https://github.com/securifera/CVE-2026-90817https://github.com/Farih123/CVE-2026-90817https://github.com/PaloAltoNetworks/Unit42-timely-threat-intel/blob/main/2026-10-07-XMRig-campaign-through-CVE-2026-90817.txthttps://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-90817https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-90817
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vanderbilt
- Product
- redcap
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