Rejetto HTTP File Server 2.4.x - Template Injection CVE-2026-97359
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/wgetnz/hfs2/blob/master/advisories/hfs2-upload-filename-template-injection/README.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-97359
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rejetto
- Product
- http_file_server
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