Request Quote for WooCommerce <= 2.9.2 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-18143
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/woocommerce-request-a-quote/vulnerability/wordpress-request-a-quote-for-woocommerce-plugin-2-9-2-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerabilityhttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/3417ec27-6abf-45c7-945f-6ef456ba1187?source=cvehttps://github.com/murrez/CVE-2026-18143https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-18143
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- addify
- Product
- woocommerce-request-a-quote
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