Request Tracker (RT) 4.x < 4.0.25, 4.2.x < 4.2.14, 4.4.x < 4.4.2 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2017-5944CVE-2016-6127CVE-2017-5943
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://forum.bestpractical.com/t/security-vulnerabilities-in-rt-2017-06-15/32016http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/99381http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/99384http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/99375
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 3, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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