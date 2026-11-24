Roundcube Webmail < 1.5.12 / 1.6.x < 1.6.12 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2025-68461
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-68461https://roundcube.net/news/2025/12/13/security-updates-1.6.12-and-1.5.12https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/commit/bfa032631c36b900e7444dfa278340b33cbf7cdbhttps://blog.ostorlab.co/cve-2025-68461-xss-roundcube.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 18, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- roundcube
- Product
- webmail
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