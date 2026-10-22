rustypaste < 0.18.1 - Filename Header Path Traversal CVE-2026-90774
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/orhun/rustypaste/issues/622https://github.com/orhun/rustypaste/commit/ac05d552596af4a8429d80f30d11f67117ce02c8https://github.com/orhun/rustypaste/blob/v0.18.0/src/paste.rshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-90774
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- orhun
- Product
- rustypaste
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