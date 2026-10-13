Selenium Grid < 4.0.0-alpha-7 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-28108
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-28108https://www.gabriel.urdhr.fr/2022/02/07/selenium-standalone-server-csrf-dns-rebinding-rce/https://github.com/SeleniumHQ/selenium/blob/trunk/java/CHANGELOG
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 19, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- selenium
- Product
- selenium_grid
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