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Sharepoint 2019 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2023-29357

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-29357
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jun 13, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Collaboration software
Vendor
Microsoft
Product
Sharepoint

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