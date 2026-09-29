Signal K Server <= 2.18.0 - Information Disclosure CVE-2025-68273
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/SignalK/signalk-server/security/advisories/GHSA-fpf5-w967-rr2mhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-68273
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 1, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- signalk
- Product
- signalk-server
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