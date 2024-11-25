Sitecore Experience Platform <= 10.4 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-46938
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.assetnote.io/resources/research/leveraging-an-order-of-operations-bug-to-achieve-rce-in-sitecore-8-x---10-xhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-46938
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 15, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sitecore
- Product
- experience_commerce
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