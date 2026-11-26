Sonarr < 4.0.16.2942 - X-Forwarded-For Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-30975
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Sonarr/Sonarr/security/advisories/GHSA-h5qx-5hjf-7c9rhttps://github.com/Sonarr/Sonarr/commit/d10107739b9ed6a50165e5dd1dfae15c7e8aea56https://github.com/Sonarr/Sonarr/releases/tag/v4.0.16.2944https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-30975
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 25, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sonarr
- Product
- sonarr
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